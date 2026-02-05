Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $306.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.83 million.

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 575,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,512. The company has a market cap of $826.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, Director Richard Meynard Born purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 32,301 shares of company stock worth $261,354 in the last three months. 84.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 306,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,661,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 46.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable March 6, which supports income-seeking investors and signals board confidence in cash flow. Dividend Announcement

Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable March 6, which supports income-seeking investors and signals board confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an EBITDA uplift and brand consolidation plan and is targeting 200 Lucky Strike locations by end of 2026 — a clear growth/efficiency roadmap that can expand margins over time. Expansion & EBITDA Plan

Management outlined an EBITDA uplift and brand consolidation plan and is targeting 200 Lucky Strike locations by end of 2026 — a clear growth/efficiency roadmap that can expand margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Insiders have been net buyers over the past six months (multiple small purchases reported), which investors often view as a bullish signal on management’s view of the stock. Insider Activity

Insiders have been net buyers over the past six months (multiple small purchases reported), which investors often view as a bullish signal on management’s view of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the full Q2 earnings call/transcript providing more color on operations and strategic acquisitions; investors will parse the call for cadence on rollouts, M&A and margin timing. Earnings Call Transcript

Company released the full Q2 earnings call/transcript providing more color on operations and strategic acquisitions; investors will parse the call for cadence on rollouts, M&A and margin timing. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated FY26 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (company commentary on guidance was mixed/uncertain in reports), leaving future estimates dependent on execution. Guidance & Metrics

Management reiterated FY26 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (company commentary on guidance was mixed/uncertain in reports), leaving future estimates dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results missed expectations: revenue of ~$306.9M (below estimates ~313–318M) and EPS of -$0.11 versus bullish analyst estimates (~$0.03–$0.04), producing a headline miss and near-term pressure. Q2 Results

Q2 results missed expectations: revenue of ~$306.9M (below estimates ~313–318M) and EPS of -$0.11 versus bullish analyst estimates (~$0.03–$0.04), producing a headline miss and near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics were mixed — operating profit and net loss widened year-over-year in some reports, and total liabilities rose, raising near-term leverage and margin concerns. Financial Detail & Market Reaction

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

