Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.44 and last traded at GBX 7.11. 14,865,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 10,732,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Trading Down 1.8%

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.18. The stock has a market cap of £112.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.