Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,894,000 after acquiring an additional 837,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,602,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $196.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.89.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

