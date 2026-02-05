Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,894,000 after acquiring an additional 837,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,602,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RTX Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of RTX stock opened at $196.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.89.
Key RTX News
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) signed multiple up-to-seven-year Department of Defense framework agreements to sharply ramp production of Tomahawk, AMRAAM, SM-3 (IB & IIA) and SM-6 missiles — a major, multi-year revenue and production ramp for RTX’s defense segment. RTX’s Raytheon partners with Department of War on five landmark agreements to expand critical munition production
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters and Seeking Alpha coverage confirm Raytheon landed a multi‑year Pentagon push to build thousands of missiles (including Tomahawks), underpinning higher defense backlog and production activity. Raytheon secures deal to build thousands of missiles for the US, including Tomahawks
- Positive Sentiment: RTX reported a $1.03 billion U.S. Army award for its LTAMDS radar, strengthening medium‑term revenue visibility in air & missile defense. RTX Secures a $1.03B Contract to Supply LTAMDS System to U.S. Army
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial aerospace wins and aftermarket services: Pratt & Whitney will power an additional 44 Vietjet A320neo-family aircraft (with a 12‑year maintenance agreement), and Collins Aerospace landed multiple airline connectivity/MRO renewals (Thai Airways, ANA, Singapore Airlines, Scoot) — supporting services revenue and long-term spare/maintenance streams. Vietjet selects RTX’s Pratt & Whitney to power 44 additional A320neo family aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: RTX announced a $139 million investment plan in Singapore and multiple MOUs to expand advanced aerospace manufacturing and MRO capabilities in APAC, signaling strategic capital deployment and regional growth focus. RTX to invest $139 million in Singapore, signing multiple MOUs with Economic Development Board
- Positive Sentiment: RTX’s defense R&D momentum: the company conducted a ballistic test of a Stinger replacement offering and plans an initial full‑flight test in 2026 — supporting future product pipeline and potential new program wins. RTX Conducts Ballistic Test Of Stinger Replacement Offering, Plans For Initial Full Flight In 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary: Zacks highlights RTX’s strong 6‑month outperformance (+30% noted) driven by defense and commercial wins and raised 2026 estimates — but also flags trade tensions as a risk and the potential for cyclical aerospace exposure. RTX Outperforms Industry in the Past 6 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor engagement: CEO Chris Calio will present at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference on Feb. 18 — a scheduled event that could provide incremental clarity on strategy and guidance. RTX Chairman and CEO to present at Citis 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
- Negative Sentiment: Pressure on shares today likely reflects near‑term profit‑taking and valuation concerns after a strong run (high P/E vs. historical averages) plus elevated volume — investors digest whether the recent defense awards justify current multiples. RTX Outperforms Industry in the Past 6 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Political and PR noise: some coverage highlights prior public criticism and political attention around defense spending (which can add execution and reputational risk). RTX set to boost missile production after taking a Trump beating
RTX Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
