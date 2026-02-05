Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRTS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Eric Sachetta purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,644.09. This represents a 5.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,200,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,180.79. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 148,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $50,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 452,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 128,224 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company’s SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare’s systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company’s flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

