MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight Merriman Sells 1,190 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total transaction of $440,002.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $337.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.05 and a beta of 1.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unusually large call buying — Investors bought roughly 36,130 call options (about a 2,077% increase vs. average), signaling bullish speculative interest or directional bets on upside for MDB. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / industry recognition — Bank of America flagged MongoDB as a leader in database growth, supporting the company’s long-term TAM and product positioning amid AI-inflected demand. BofA article

Analyst / industry recognition — Bank of America flagged MongoDB as a leader in database growth, supporting the company’s long-term TAM and product positioning amid AI-inflected demand. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings date set — MongoDB confirmed it will report Q4 and full fiscal 2026 results after the close on March 2 and will host a conference call that evening. This creates a clear near-term catalyst and potential for heightened volatility. Earnings date release

Earnings date set — MongoDB confirmed it will report Q4 and full fiscal 2026 results after the close on March 2 and will host a conference call that evening. This creates a clear near-term catalyst and potential for heightened volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Price snapshot / market note — Coverage pieces pointed out MDB was trading down on the day, reflecting broader sector moves; useful context but not a standalone driver. Zacks article

Price snapshot / market note — Coverage pieces pointed out MDB was trading down on the day, reflecting broader sector moves; useful context but not a standalone driver. Negative Sentiment: Large put buying — Traders also bought ~23,831 put options (about a 2,157% rise vs. average), indicating significant bearish bets or hedging activity that can amplify downside pressure.

Large put buying — Traders also bought ~23,831 put options (about a 2,157% rise vs. average), indicating significant bearish bets or hedging activity that can amplify downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares at an average ~$369.75, a modest reduction in ownership. Insider sales are being cited in media pieces as a negative sentiment contributor. SEC filing

Insider selling — Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares at an average ~$369.75, a modest reduction in ownership. Insider sales are being cited in media pieces as a negative sentiment contributor. Negative Sentiment: Media framing of recent moves — Coverage highlighted that MDB pulled back sharply after its AI-focused Atlas initiative met sector volatility and insider selling, reinforcing short-term negative momentum. Yahoo article

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.29.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

