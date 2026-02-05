Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Lifevantage has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Lifevantage Stock Performance

LFVN opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.33. Lifevantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

About Lifevantage

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.43%.Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.800 EPS.

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

