New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.1667.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $8.20 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.58.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

