Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Roger D. Shannon sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $71,484.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,369.56. This represents a 19.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,727 shares of company stock worth $58,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 107.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 28,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Lakeland Industries, Inc (NASDAQ:LAKE) is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company’s expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

