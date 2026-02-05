SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Holdings Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,702 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $47,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,929,000 after buying an additional 27,889,948 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,875,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782,445 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,541,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

