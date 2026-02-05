Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.12.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.20. 510,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,919. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.32. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,571,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,593.52. This trade represents a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $637,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,985. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,366 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

