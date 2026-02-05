Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.69, but opened at $39.69. Omnicell shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 552,117 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.36 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 guidance to $1.65–1.85 EPS (consensus ~1.53) and set revenue guidance of $1.2–$1.3B, implying better full‑year profitability potential and upside to street estimates. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $304,689.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,532.60. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,462 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,423,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Trading Down 18.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

