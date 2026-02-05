Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 100,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 56,798 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1190 and had previously closed at $42.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $613.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.