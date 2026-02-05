Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 100,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 56,798 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1190 and had previously closed at $42.91.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $613.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
