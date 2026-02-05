Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Trading Down 19.4% – Time to Sell?

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) traded down 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nidec Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nidec had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

