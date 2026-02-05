Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,251,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 17,375,816 shares.The stock last traded at $25.8050 and had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $258,952.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,684.25. This represents a 53.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $308,767.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,126 shares in the company, valued at $78,045.46. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,800. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,399,000 after buying an additional 223,892 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,561,000 after buying an additional 2,533,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,173,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,865,000 after buying an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,622,000 after buying an additional 71,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

