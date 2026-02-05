Lisk (LSK) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and $10.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,479,115 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

