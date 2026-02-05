Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.970-1.010 EPS.

NYSE VLTO traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. 1,590,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,155. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on Veralto in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 191,872 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,615,000 after buying an additional 997,778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Veralto by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,074,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,457,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the third quarter worth $60,543,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 84.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 567,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,524,000 after acquiring an additional 260,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

