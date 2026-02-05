JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Stock Holdings Decreased by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,329 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,853,000 after purchasing an additional 200,643 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

HELO stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.