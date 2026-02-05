Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 75,115 Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,115 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 269.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $54.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

