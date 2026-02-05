Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.66 Million Position in Altrius Global Dividend ETF $DIVD

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 0.37% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LM Advisors LLC increased its position in Altrius Global Dividend ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends. DIVD was launched on Sep 30, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

