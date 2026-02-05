Strs Ohio Sells 75,676 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,676 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Envista by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 263,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 39.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 177,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 568,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 76,246 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Wall Street Zen upgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on Envista in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14.

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

