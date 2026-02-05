Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 4.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.