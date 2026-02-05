Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $768,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,003,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 825,162 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16,251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 626,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 622,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,360,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after buying an additional 333,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,229,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after buying an additional 287,414 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.