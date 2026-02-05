iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is HORAN Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

HORAN Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5,370.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,704 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.2% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $689.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The stock has a market cap of $757.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.