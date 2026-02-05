Grok Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Grok has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $342.33 thousand worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grok token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grok has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,594,615,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1995220435558932482. Grok’s official website is grokoneth.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (grokoneth.meme) (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok (grokoneth.meme) has a current supply of 6,594,615,419.056528 with 6,318,891,419.056528 in circulation. The last known price of Grok (grokoneth.meme) is 0.00045001 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $331,214.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grokoneth.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

