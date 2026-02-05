DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $471.63 thousand and approximately $4.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00026163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.