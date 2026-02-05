Citizens Jmp Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “strong sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.86.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 109,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $912,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,326,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,425,520.34. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 62,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $524,319.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,030,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,272,710.34. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,393,341 shares of company stock worth $11,169,210 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Snap by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 769,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 191,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and margin progress: Snap reported ~10% year‑over‑year revenue growth (~$1.72B) and showed improved profitability in Q4, reflecting higher ARPU, Snapchat+ growth and margin expansion. This supports the thesis that monetization is improving even as user metrics soften. Snap Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI as an ad lever: Management emphasized embedding AI across the ad platform to boost advertiser performance and drive more profitable growth — a strategic focus that could accelerate revenue diversification if execution succeeds. Snap Embeds AI Across Ad Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Notable analyst upgrade: Bank of America upgraded SNAP to a buy and set a $10 target, signaling some analyst conviction in a recovery and providing potential support for the stock. Benzinga Analyst Note
- Neutral Sentiment: 10‑K filed: Snap filed its Form 10‑K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025 (audited financials available). Routine disclosure; useful for deeper due diligence but not a near‑term catalyst by itself. Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Large call buying was reported around the print, indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging by sophisticated traders — worth monitoring for short‑term flow impact. MarketBeat Options Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Management shift to profitability: Company signaled a strategic pivot toward more profitable growth (reduced marketing, revenue diversification and hardware/subscriptions focus). This is a medium‑term positive but may suppress user growth while the transition happens. TechCrunch Q4 Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: User decline and lower guidance: Daily active users fell ~3M to ~474M and Q1 revenue guidance (~$1.50–1.53B) came in below Street expectations, creating concern that top‑line momentum could slow into 2026. CNBC Q4 Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Perplexity integration delayed: Snap said its outlook excludes potential sales from the Perplexity AI integration because broader rollout terms aren’t finalized — investors were hoping for near‑term revenue from this partnership. WSJ: Perplexity Delay
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets: Several shops cut price targets (Susquehanna, Rosenblatt, Mizuho) or maintain a negative/neutral consensus; MarketBeat shows an average “Reduce” stance — increasing selling pressure and lowering the stock’s near‑term multiple. Benzinga Analyst Notes
- Negative Sentiment: Technical stress: Coverage noted SNAP traded to record lows and flipped a key support level after the print, which can amplify downside as technical sellers and stop orders activate. Invezz: Technicals
Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.
Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.
