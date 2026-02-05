Citizens Jmp Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “strong sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,562,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,493,320. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Snap has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 109,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $912,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,326,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,425,520.34. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 62,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $524,319.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,030,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,272,710.34. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,393,341 shares of company stock worth $11,169,210 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Snap by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 769,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 191,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Snap

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Featured Articles

