Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fobi AI and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Baozun 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fobi AI and Baozun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $2.16 million 3.80 -$8.11 million ($0.03) -1.17 Baozun $9.67 billion 0.02 -$18.68 million ($0.49) -5.32

Fobi AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fobi AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fobi AI has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fobi AI and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A Baozun -2.10% -3.28% -1.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fobi AI beats Baozun on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

