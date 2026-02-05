American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SDSI)

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2185 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SDSI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,143. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $51.95.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
