Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $161.30, but opened at $176.06. Align Technology shares last traded at $177.03, with a volume of 667,173 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 9.50%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Align Technology by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 73.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.59.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

