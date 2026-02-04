Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ESPR Q3 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $839.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $26,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,816.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,543 shares of company stock worth $55,709 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 209.2% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.