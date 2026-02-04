Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 156.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

