Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Do Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco Do Brasil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Do Brasil

Banco Do Brasil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Do Brasil has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Banco Do Brasil had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.75%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Do Brasil will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Do Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil’s largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country’s financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank’s activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Do Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Do Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.