Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

