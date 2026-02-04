Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $17.7430, with a volume of 195254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Braze to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.25 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $381,538.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,164.32. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 224,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,020. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 69,923 shares of company stock worth $1,917,418 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Braze by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 1,034,087 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. lifted its stake in Braze by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braze by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after acquiring an additional 951,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,793,000 after acquiring an additional 892,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

