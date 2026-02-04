Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. 23,621,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,649,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $59.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after buying an additional 18,660,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,668,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after buying an additional 11,471,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,031,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

