Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.72, but opened at $43.55. Cadre shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 4,540 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Cadre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cadre Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.33%.The business had revenue of $155.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 86,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,389,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,129,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,042,271. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,205,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 224,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cadre by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 930,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 217,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 8.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,743,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,373,000 after buying an additional 213,298 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

