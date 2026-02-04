Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Update

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,539 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 151,368 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Foremost Clean Energy Stock Down 7.6%

NASDAQ FMST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 152,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,278. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Foremost Clean Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foremost Clean Energy will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foremost Clean Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMST. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Foremost Clean Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foremost Clean Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foremost Clean Energy by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

FMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foremost Clean Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Foremost Clean Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Foremost Clean Energy

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

