Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $27.58. Nomura Research Institute shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 386 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura Research Institute presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.