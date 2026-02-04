Morgan Stanley Lowers Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Price Target to $36.00

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLXY. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Galaxy Digital from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galaxy Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Douglas R. Deason bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLXY. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

More Galaxy Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60 price target, and BTIG kept a “buy” with a $50 target — both imply large upside from current levels and may provide buying interest. Benzinga

Analyst support remains: Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60 price target, and BTIG kept a “buy” with a $50 target — both imply large upside from current levels and may provide buying interest. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a “buy” stance despite lowering its target from $45 to $40, still signaling analyst conviction in Galaxy’s recovery potential. Benzinga / The Fly

HC Wainwright maintained a “buy” stance despite lowering its target from $45 to $40, still signaling analyst conviction in Galaxy’s recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet and operating takeaways in the results: Galaxy reported $2.6B in cash and stablecoins and $3.0B total equity as of Dec 31, 2025, plus positive adjusted gross profit and modest adjusted EBITDA — these provide liquidity and a buffer while crypto markets recover. PR Newswire

Balance-sheet and operating takeaways in the results: Galaxy reported $2.6B in cash and stablecoins and $3.0B total equity as of Dec 31, 2025, plus positive adjusted gross profit and modest adjusted EBITDA — these provide liquidity and a buffer while crypto markets recover. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript available for deeper detail on forward guidance and portfolio exposures — useful for active investors to assess management commentary and risk controls. Yahoo Finance Transcript

Earnings call / transcript available for deeper detail on forward guidance and portfolio exposures — useful for active investors to assess management commentary and risk controls. Neutral Sentiment: Reported adjusted metrics (adjusted EPS and EBITDA) narrow the view between GAAP losses and underlying operating performance; analysts will weigh these when modeling recovery scenarios. PR Newswire

Reported adjusted metrics (adjusted EPS and EBITDA) narrow the view between GAAP losses and underlying operating performance; analysts will weigh these when modeling recovery scenarios. Negative Sentiment: Large Q4 net loss: Galaxy reported a $482M net loss for Q4 2025 (diluted EPS $(1.08)), driven largely by digital-asset price depreciation — the headline loss triggered heavy selling and downdrafts in the stock. PR Newswire

Large Q4 net loss: Galaxy reported a $482M net loss for Q4 2025 (diluted EPS $(1.08)), driven largely by digital-asset price depreciation — the headline loss triggered heavy selling and downdrafts in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Q4 revenue of $10.37B fell short of consensus (~$13.08B), reinforcing concerns about the topline impact of lower crypto markets and contributing to the share-price decline. Yahoo Finance Highlights

Revenue missed expectations: Q4 revenue of $10.37B fell short of consensus (~$13.08B), reinforcing concerns about the topline impact of lower crypto markets and contributing to the share-price decline. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: Multiple outlets reported steep share drops (articles cite 14–20% intraday moves) and critical commentary following the loss, increasing short-term selling pressure and volatility. Blockonomi Yahoo Canada

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.