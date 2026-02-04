Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2026 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Phillip Securities from $220.00 to $215.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at China Renaissance from $380.00 to $382.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at President Capital from $517.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla was given a new $508.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

1/29/2026 – Tesla was given a new $520.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

1/29/2026 – Tesla was given a new $415.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla was given a new $540.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $307.00 to $352.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $509.00 to $519.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/29/2026 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $439.00 to $438.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Tesla had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/23/2026 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/22/2026 – Tesla had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/22/2026 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2026 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $247.00.

1/12/2026 – Tesla had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

1/8/2026 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $25.28 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.05.

1/6/2026 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at President Capital from $529.00 to $517.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/5/2026 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2026 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/2/2026 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $420.00.

1/2/2026 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $444.00 to $439.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2025 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/23/2025 – Tesla was given a new $551.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/23/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $482.00 to $551.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

12/19/2025 – Tesla was given a new $444.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at CICC Research from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/16/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2025 – Tesla was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

