FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.6799 and last traded at $49.3760, with a volume of 8297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.5950.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after acquiring an additional 440,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 603,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 42.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 484,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 144,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 264,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 42.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 188,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the period.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.