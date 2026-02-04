Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 40 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 47 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GYRO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. Gyrodyne has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gyrodyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gyrodyne during the third quarter worth $142,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Gyrodyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gyrodyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne Company of America, Inc is a New York–based real estate investment and development firm specializing in medical office buildings and professional facilities. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker GYRO, the company’s principal business activity is the ownership, leasing and management of commercial properties tailored to healthcare and life sciences tenants. By focusing on outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, clinical laboratories and related professional suites, Gyrodyne generates steady rental income and seeks to provide purpose-built environments that meet the specific needs of medical practitioners and research organizations.

The company’s core property portfolio is anchored by an approximately 87-acre campus situated in Stony Brook, Long Island.

