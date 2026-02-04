Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 342.40 and last traded at GBX 342.30, with a volume of 5504732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 331 to GBX 334 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 309.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kingfisher
Kingfisher Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Kingfisher
In other Kingfisher news, insider Lucinda Riches acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £48,450. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.