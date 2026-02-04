Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 342.40 and last traded at GBX 342.30, with a volume of 5504732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 331 to GBX 334 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 309.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.28.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Lucinda Riches acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £48,450. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

