Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $12.99. Zalando shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Zalando alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZLNDY

Zalando Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Zalando had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.