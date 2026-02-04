Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $9.65. Recruit shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 12,407 shares trading hands.

Recruit Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.