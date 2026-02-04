Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.34, but opened at $142.95. Siemens shares last traded at $143.92, with a volume of 28,426 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Research raised shares of Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Siemens in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Santander upgraded Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.44. The firm has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.39). Siemens had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.05%.The firm had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.080-6.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens AG will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

