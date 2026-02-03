Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.75 and last traded at $145.4720, with a volume of 1282189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,631.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after buying an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 353,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 351,963 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,812.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 146,147 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,862,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

