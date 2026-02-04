GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $791.95 and last traded at $778.76. 3,840,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,345,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $754.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.96.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.47. The company has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 238.3% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $253,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $18,601,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,038,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

