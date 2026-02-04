Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.78. 15,876,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 48,229,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

SIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sidus Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sidus Space has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sidus Space Stock Up 7.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 655.33% and a negative return on equity of 116.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sidus Space by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an end-to-end space-as-a-service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm provides mission design, spacecraft manufacturing, ground segment infrastructure and mission operations through a turnkey approach tailored to commercial and government customers. Sidus leverages its integrated supply chain to support client missions from concept development through data delivery.

The company’s product offerings include small satellite buses, flight computers, payload integration services and proprietary ground control software, supplemented by cloud-based data processing and analytics tools.

