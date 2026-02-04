TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3001 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSPY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 522,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,885. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Institutional Trading of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.

